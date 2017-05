We will be able to access healthcare remotely, from just about anywhere in the world

Real-time speech translation-once a vision only in science fiction-will become the norm

There will be a 3-D Internet

Technologies the size of a few atoms will address areas of environmental importance

Our mobile phones will come close to reading our minds

IBM has released a report outlining "five innovations that will change our lives over the next five years." The "big five" concepts -- though not completely new -- are: