FutureWire - futurism and emerging technology

UK Government Envisions a Grim Future
Taking into account familiar threats such as global warming and the growing population in political "hot spots" such as the Middle East, the study also notes threats such as:
- Self-directed weapons that need little or no human control
- Implanatable information chips wired directly to the brain
- "Flashmobs" that could be mobilized instantly by criminal or terrorist groups
- A revival of Marxism and other radical political movements
- The continued growth of militant Islam
Much of this instability will be driven by declining resources coupled with increasing numbers of people living in cities.
Source: Guardian
