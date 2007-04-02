FutureWire - futurism and emerging technology

           

Monday, April 02, 2007

Apple Announces iPhone Release Date

Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 11 -- that's the date that Cingular has announced that it will begin selling Apple's long-anticipated iPhone. That date is also the first day of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Source: Crave

posted by Brian on 4/02/2007
