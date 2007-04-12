FutureWire - futurism and emerging technology

Stem-Cell Treatment Cures Type 1 Diabetes
The stem cells, created from the patients' own blood, proved effective in 13 of 15 subjects in the trial, who no longer need daily insulin injections. However, more studies are needed to verify the findings and learn more about exactly how the therapy works. Experts believe that a widely-available stem cell treatment for type 1 diabetes is at least five years away. The research, furthermore, does not address type 2 diabetes.
The findings were published in the most recent edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Source: London Times
Listen to this article, or subscribe to the full podcast
Bookmark with del.icio.us << Home