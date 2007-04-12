FutureWire - futurism and emerging technology

Ever dreamed of having your own mobile phone network? If so, Sonopia
offers customizable, "virtual" mobile networks for small businesses and nonprofit groups. Partnering with Verizon, Sonopia has offered networks to churches, rock bands, sports teams, and the National Wildlife Fund. Nonprofits can offers as an incentive to prospective customers a donation of profits to charitable causes.
Sonopia charges no setup fees, so even the smallest groups -- and even individuals -- can establish their own mobile networks.
Source: Springwise
Listen to this article, or subscribe to the full podcast
Bookmark with del.icio.us << Home