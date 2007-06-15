FutureWire - futurism and emerging technology

Self-Healing Plastic
The material could have important uses where making repairs is difficult, where materials are under enormous stress and/or where material failure would be catastrophic -- such as in implanted medical devices, airplane and spacecraft components, and microprocessors. The UIUC researchers emphasize, however, that practical applications are years away, and that initial products will be highly expensive.
Source: MIT Technology Review
Listen to this article, or subscribe to the full podcast
Bookmark with del.icio.us << Home