FutureWire - futurism and emerging technology

Research conducted at Stanford University suggests that humans may one day be able to regenerate damaged organs and nerves
, and possibly even regrow limbs. This research has focused on primitive animals such as the sea squirt, which can heal itself in ways that higher-order animals cannot. By understanding the way in which animals repair damaged body parts, scientists hope to be able to replicate such processes in humans.
Source: Biology News Net
Listen to this article, or subscribe to the full podcast
Bookmark with del.icio.us << Home