FutureWire - futurism and emerging technology

Self-directed weapons that need little or no human control



Implanatable information chips wired directly to the brain



"Flashmobs" that could be mobilized instantly by criminal or terrorist groups



A revival of Marxism and other radical political movements



The continued growth of militant Islam

In trying to analyze future threats to Britain's armed forces, the UK Ministry of Defence has created a chilling future scenario of global instability and devastating weapons.Taking into account familiar threats such as global warming and the growing population in political "hot spots" such as the Middle East, the study also notes threats such as:Much of this instability will be driven by declining resources coupled with increasing numbers of people living in cities.Source: Guardian