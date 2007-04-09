           

FutureWire - futurism and emerging technology

Monday, April 09, 2007

UK Government Envisions a Grim Future

In trying to analyze future threats to Britain's armed forces, the UK Ministry of Defence has created a chilling future scenario of global instability and devastating weapons.

Taking into account familiar threats such as global warming and the growing population in political "hot spots" such as the Middle East, the study also notes threats such as:

  • Self-directed weapons that need little or no human control

  • Implanatable information chips wired directly to the brain

  • "Flashmobs" that could be mobilized instantly by criminal or terrorist groups

  • A revival of Marxism and other radical political movements

  • The continued growth of militant Islam


Much of this instability will be driven by declining resources coupled with increasing numbers of people living in cities.

Source: Guardian

posted by Brian on 4/09/2007
